Buhari congratulates ex-Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma at 85

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Defence, retired Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, as he turns 85 on Dec. 9.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Thursday, the President joined family members, particularly his wife, Daisy, in celebrating with the former Chief of Army Staff(1975-1979).

He noted that Danjuma had served meritoriously in the military, and remained active in the private sector, providing employment for many, and sharing his experience with institutions and governments in shaping development policies.

President Buhari extolled the former Minister of Defence for his role in promoting democracy and democratic values in the country.

He also lauded him for regularly counseling political leaders on the need to put the nation first, and work for the greater good of citizens.

The president noted the kindheartedness of the former Chief of Army Staff in setting up a foundation that caters for the underprivileged, with commendable interventions in the health and educational sectors.

Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the military officer and his family.

News Agency Of Nigeria

