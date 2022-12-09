Buhari congratulates ex-Minister of Defence, Theophilus Danjuma at 85

He noted that Danjuma had served meritoriously in the military, and remained active in the private sector, providing employment for many, and sharing his experience with institutions and governments in shaping development policies.

President Buhari extolled the former Minister of Defence for his role in promoting democracy and democratic values in the country.

He also lauded him for regularly counseling political leaders on the need to put the nation first, and work for the greater good of citizens.

The president noted the kindheartedness of the former Chief of Army Staff in setting up a foundation that caters for the underprivileged, with commendable interventions in the health and educational sectors.