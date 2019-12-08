President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Anthony Joshua for reclaiming his belts on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in a rematch with Andy Ruiz.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoices with Joshua, saluting him for bringing joy to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, who had rooted for him to regain the titles he lost about six months ago.

Anthony Joshua (Action Images via Reuters) Reuters

“The downfall of a man is truly not the end of his life. There’s always another, and better day. This is a lesson we must all learn from you as a country,” The president said.

Buhari also wished the boxing champion well as he seeks to bring more glory to Nigeria, and to the boxing profession.

Joshua reclaimed his heavyweight belts after a unanimous verdict victory over Andy Ruiz Jr on Saturday, December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

.