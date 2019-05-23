President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police.

Adamu was confirmed as IGP during the meeting of the Nigeria Police Council, headed by the president at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

President Buhari’s aide on New Media, Bashir Ahmad also confirmed Adamu’s appointment in his tweet on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Ahmad tweeted, “The Police Council chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari today, confirmed Mohammed Adamu as the substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP).

According to Premium Times, the decision to confirm Adamu as the substantive Inspector General of Police was announced by the newly elected chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Kayode Fayemi, while addressing State House correspondents.

Fayemi said, “Police Council met this afternoon, presided by the chairman President Muhammadu Buhari. The Council looked at the records of the acting IGP who has been in the saddle since 15 of January 2019.

“A cross-section of members felt that given his passionate commitment, professionalism and extensive experience, locally and internationally, his interim appointment as acting Inspector General of Police was approved and confirmed as permanent appointment by the Police Council, in accordance with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.”

Adamu was appointed as acting Inspector General on January 15, 2019, following controversies surrounding the retirement of the former IGP, Ibrahim Idris.