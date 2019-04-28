President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned incessant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, saying it is detrimental to the progress of Nigerian Universities.

The President said this at the 41st convocation ceremony of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He said strikes and threats of strikes by academic staff unions usually delay the graduation of thousands of innocent students.

Buhari represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rashid appealed to ASUU and leaders of other university-based unions to be more sensitive while requesting their demands.

He said, “Since the inception of my administration in 2015, we have given appreciable priority to education and we will continue, undeterred, to invest substantially in education. Despite the numerous financial and other related challenges, government has not relented in its envisioned determination to ensure that education is revitalized in this country in the awareness that education is key to gaining access to global civilization in the 21st century.

Obviously, industrial actions through strikes are inexorably inimical to the health and progress of any university system. It is particularly worrisome and disheartening to note the grievous loss in time and learning hours by our young men and women in their quest to graduate and join the nation building effort.”

Government’s refusal to meet the union’s demands since has always been the basic reason ASUU goes on strike almost every year. Between 1999 till date, Nigerian universities have been on strike for a cumulative period of three years.