President Muhammadu Buhari has named Dr Uzoma Emenike as Nigeria's new Ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

The government confirmed Emenike's appointment on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, a day after media reports indicated her latest posting.

Before her appointment, the Abia State native was Nigeria's former Ambassador to Ireland, since 2017, with concurrent accreditation to Iceland.

With her latest posting, she replaces Sylvanus Nsofor who died in December 2020 at the age of 85. He had been appointed by President Buhari in 2017.

Emenike has two Bachelor's degrees, two Master's degrees, and a Doctorate degree in institutions in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

M.I. Bashir will serve as deputy ambassador.

The latest posting comes at a time when Nigeria will hope to endear itself to the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden who will be inaugurated on January 20 to replace the outgoing Donald Trump.

Biden, in October 2020, publicly condemned Buhari's handling of nationwide peaceful protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

"The US must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform & seeking an end to corruption in their democracy," he said hours after security forces fired on peaceful protesters in Lagos.

Many expect that the Buhari administration will have to engage in some important bridge-building with the Biden administration to retain U.S. support especially in Nigeria's fight against terrorism.