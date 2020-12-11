Nigeria's Ambassador to the United States, Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, has died aged 85.

The retired justice of Nigeria's Court of Appeal reportedly died in Washington DC on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement on Friday expressed sadness over Nsofor's death and commiserated with his family and friends.

"Nsofor was an outstanding judge of rare courage and truth who is not afraid to give justice to whom justice is due," the president told the ambassador's wife, Jane, during a telephone call on Friday, according to a statement by the presidency.

The deceased was twice nominated to be ambassador by Buhari in 2017. His first nomination was rejected by the Senate due to concerns over his age, but he was confirmed after Buhari nominated him a second time.

Nsofor earned the president's respect after he delivered a minority judgment as a member of the Election Appeal Panel ruling on Buhari's election loss in 2003.

The president has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work with Nsofor's family on the burial arrangements.