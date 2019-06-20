President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mele Kolo Kyari as the new Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Buhari appointed Kyari alongside seven new Chief Operating Officers, according to a statement by the state-owned oil corporation's spokesperson, Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

The president has directed Kyari and the new COOs to work with the current occupiers of their respective offices until July 7 for a smooth transition. Kyari will become the NNPC's 19th GMD when assumes office on July 8.

Before his new appointment, Kyari, a geologist, was the NNPC's Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division. He also doubled as Nigeria's National Representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since May 2018.

The other appointed officers are Roland Onoriode Ewubare (South-South), Chief Operating Officer, Upstream; Engineer Mustapha Yinusa Yakubu (North-Central), Chief Operating Officer, Refining and Petrochemicals; Engineer Yusuf Usman (North-East), Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power; and Lawrencia Nwadiabuwa Ndupu (South-East), Chief Operating Officer, Ventures.

Others are Umar Isa Ajiya (North-West), Chief Financial Officer; Engineer Adeyemi Adetunji (South-West), Chief Operating Officer, Downstream; and Farouk Garba Said (North-West), Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services. Unlike others, Said's appointment takes effect from June 28 as he's replacing a retiring officer.

Maikanti Baru, the current GMD who was appointed by Buhari in 2016, has congratulated the new appointees.