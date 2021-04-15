RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari appoints governing councils, heads of some education agencies

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of persons into key establishments in the education sector.

Mr Ben Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He listed the appointments as: Prof. John Enaohwo as Chairman, governing council of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and Prof. Abdullahi Abba as the Chairman, Governing Council, Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue.

Prof. Idris Bugaje was appointed as the Executive Secretary, National Board For Technical Education (NBTE), Kaduna, Dr. Benjamin Abakpa as the Executive Secretary, National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC), Abuja and Prof. Paulinus Okwelle, as the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) Abuja.

The list also has Prof. Ibrahim Muhammad as Director, Nigerian Arabic Language Village, Ngala, Borno, and Mrs Hajo Sani as the Ambassador and Permanent delegate of Nigeria to UN Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

He added that all the appointments would take effect from March 16.

