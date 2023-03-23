Former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson to attend Anyiam-Osigwe’s annual lecture in Lagos

The leadership of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation disclosed this on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at a press briefing organised by the family in Ikeja.

The event which is n annual celebration of the late sage, Anyiam-Osigwe was established to propagate his teachings and philosophy.

Speaking during the briefing, Acting Coordinator-General of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, George Anyiam-Osigwe, said that Former UK Prime Minister, Rt. Hon Boris Johnson and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu were expected to be keynote speakers at the annual lecture.

According to him, Boris’ address would proffer solutions to some of the global challenges that are currently afflicting the world, and local issues kindling citizens’ frustrations and hostility.

He further explained that regardless of allegations against Boris, as the keynote speaker for the event, it would be interesting to have his thoughts on the topic: “Re-humanising human experience: A Synopsis of Anyiam-Osigwe’s treatises”.

He said, “There might be conflicting views on why we are having Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson this year. But, in our analysis, we feel he is richly armed by the topic we want to engage in, which is Re-Humanizing Human Experience. We want to see from his glasses. From his thoughts. Controversial as some may think but we want to hear what he has to say. It’s coming from that aspect that let’s hear from not just the normal or conventional.

“Let’s see someone who can expand the space and share his thoughts on the topic. So that’s the reason why we chose Boris Johnson. We are of the strong view that our country and the world can benefit from his experience and perspectives.

“He is one of the active global leaders of the last decade, who had to deal with some of these problems and led the world through a once-in-a-century pandemic. We are of the strong view that our country and the world can benefit from his experience and perspectives.”

Also speaking, Charles Anyim-Osigwe announced that the event will be chaired by former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

He expanded that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would be speaking at the event and would also give his perspectives on how he intends to give rise to love and unity as it were before the 2023 Gubernatorial Election adding that the ethnic and religious undertone that the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly election in Lagos threw up requires healing for Lagos to be whole again.

He said, “This is the core essence of the 16th edition. Our choice of Boris is because of the essentiality of the topic. As important as being a complete and loving human with feelings for people and empathy for one another, it is the hot burner topic in today’s world.

“The recent experience of our recently concluded elections is even bringing to the fore the lack of human empathy. Going up in the 60’s there was no iota of tribal identity. We were just young children growing up in love and peace. There were no issues of religious identity. Where have we lost it?"