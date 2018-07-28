Pulse.ng logo
Bingham University Teaching Hospital offers free treatment to 800 IDPs

Bingham University Teaching Hospital offers free treatment to 800 IDPs

38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis play

38,051 people taking refuge in 31 IDPs camps following crisis

(Neptune Prime)

Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) Jos, says it will provide medical treatment to  over 800 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Plateau at its free medical outreach.

Prof. Edwin Eseigbe, BUTH Chief Medical Director (CMD), said that one of the responsibility of the hospital apart from research, teaching and clinical services was to reach out to the needy.

Eseigbe said this on Saturday at the launching of one-day free medical outreach for IDPs in Ban, Heipang.

The CMD said that the hospital had enough personnel like doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other health workers to provide medical treatment to over 800 IDPs in the camp.

According to him, the hospital is prepared to handle physical and mental health of the IDPs.

The cases that could not be treated during the outreach would be taken to the hospital for complete treatment.

“Our personnel will interact with the patients, examine them and those that need laboratory investigations it will be conducted.

“We are here with a full team, consultants, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists.

“When we came to do our assessment we were told that there are 800 people in the camp and we are ready for them,” he said.

Eseigbe charged the health personnel to give their best in the discharge of their duties.

Dr Stephen Anzaku, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), of the hospital listed ailments the patients would be treated for to include malaria, hypertension, diabetes, infections among others.

Anzaku said that they were accompanied by counselors who would counsel patients that need such service.

Mrs Maria Goni, BUTH Director of Nursing Services, said that the nurses would, apart from counseling, deal with issues that have to do with pregnant women and children.

Rev. Jugul Sati, Leading Pastor, COCIN Ban, thanked BUTH for the gesture.

Sati prayed God to reward them as many occupants of the camp were suffering from different ailments.

