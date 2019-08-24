Edebiri made the commendation on Friday in Benin, during a media interaction to mark his 90th birthday.

He recalled that the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, had requested for two ministerial slots, when he led traditional rulers from his area on a visit to the president.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osagie Ehanire was appointed the Minister for Health, while Clem Agba is the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

Edebiri said that the state had a peculiar position in the ruling-All Progressives Congress (APC), pointing out Edo remained the only state with an APC governor in the South-South and South-East.

“I thank the president for giving Edo two ministerial slots this time around.

“The people only criticised the president for appointing more elderly people than young ones.

“But the truth is that, if the president had appointed only young people, they will fight and beat up themselves,” Edebiri said.

ALSO READ: Oshiomhole explains why APC will rule Nigeria beyond 2023

He said that the cabinet was a blend of both the young and old Nigerians, saying that “the ministers he returned were the finest leaders.”

Edebiri further spoke on the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly crisis, hoping that it would be amicably resolved “because the lawmakers are all our children.”