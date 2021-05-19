Bandits kill 8 people in Kaduna village, burn church building

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 that a building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church was burnt by the bandits, along with other houses in the community.

Victims of the attack have been identified as Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere, Bitrus Baba, Umaru Baba, Solomon Samaila, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa, and Gideon Bitrus.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the loss of lives, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to carry out an urgent assessment of the damage in the area for intervention.

Aruwan also reported that Nigerian Navy troops stationed in the Kujama general area killed three bandits in a firefight in Wakwodna community, near Kasso village, Chikun LGA.

Two bandits were arrested by the troops, while other bandits fled, abandoning some rustled cattle.

The suspects were identified as local informant, Kapido Halilu, and a logistics supplier, Umar Maipashi.

"Food and medical supplies meant for the bandits were confiscated. The suspects were taken into custody for further investigation," Aruwan reported.

Kaduna is one of the worst affected by banditry and bloodshed in the northern region.

Bandits, mostly armed gangs terrorising mostly rural communities, killed a total of 937 people and kidnapped 1,972 others in the state last year.