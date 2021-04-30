Bandits killed over 300, kidnapped nearly 1,000 people in Kaduna in 3 months

In a report presented to the State Security Council on Friday, April 30, 2021, the state's Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said 323 people were killed.

At least 107 of them were killed in February alone, according to a Pulse analysis of numerous daily reports published by the government before Friday.

Aruwan's report also noted that a total of 949 people were kidnapped between January and March, records that confirm Kaduna as one of the worst affected by banditry in the northern region.

The commissioner noted that security agents also killed hundreds of bandits and recovered many weapons.