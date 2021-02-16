Two people in different communities in Kaduna have been killed by bandits according to the state government.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 that the victims were killed in Kachia and Igabi local government areas of the state.

One Elder Dikko Bagudu was killed when the bandits attacked Akwando village in Kachia, while one Ibrahim Abdulmumin was ambushed on his way home to Rikau village in Igabi.

The armed bandits that killed Abdulmumin barricaded the road from Sabon Birni to Rikau, and also injured one Sahabi Shafiu, son of the village head of Rikau.

"Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the reports and condoled the families of both persons who were killed, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls," Aruwan said.

The latest fatalities have pushed the death toll from the activities of bandits in Kaduna in less than two months close to the 100 mark.

28 people were killed by bandits in January, while at least 65 have been killed this month, according to the state government's security reports.

Bandits also recently killed an unspecified number of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel in an ambush that was foiled by troops who killed dozens of them.

Troops have killed the bandits in numerous air raids this year, but Kaduna remains one of the most troubled by bandits in the northern region.