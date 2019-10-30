Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika has said the Federal Government does not have a plan to convert Arik Air into a national carrier because it’s not suitable for such purpose.

The minister said this on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, while fielding questions from reporters at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Earlier, the Managing Director of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru had urged the Federal Government to use the airline to begin its quest to own a national career.

But Sirika said Arik Air is not in line with the thinking of the Ministry of Aviation, saying it does not meet the standard of the kind of airline the ministry wants.

He said, “The carrier that I intend to bring is such a carrier that will support the national economy, with $450 million GDP for 200million people, very equipped to compete favourably,” he said.

“The international airlines that have dominated Africa, 80% of those airlines are non-African. In view of the AU Agenda 2063, the Single African Aviation Market, we thought that there will be an airline that will take up that challenge; that will take advantage of it and be able to provide services to our people.

“Nigeria, being the first country to kick-start the declaration in 1999, to establish a one common market in Africa; at the time, we wanted to take advantage of the Nigeria Airways which was the strongest airline on the continent, and we thought that we could take advantage of that and it would pay Nigeria very well. Tables turned, decisions were reversed and now, Nigeria was unlucky to have an airline that can participate in that manner.

“So, the answer to your question is that Arik, as presently constituted, is not in line with the thinking of the ministry. It will not be able to give us that airline that we need. However, Arik as an entity, since it is private-sector driven, can either buy shares in the new ventures or invest in any manner in the business as presently approved.

“We are not saying once we have a national carrier, every other airline goes down. No. It is our duty to continue to support businesses.”

Recall that in July 2018, the Federal Government unveiled the national carrier’s name and logo at the Farnborough International Airshow in London.

In September of the same year, the government announced the suspension of the airline.