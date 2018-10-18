Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku Campaign Organisation disowns online grant scheme

Atiku Campaign Organisation disowns online grant scheme

The organisation, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that its attention had been drawn to an on-going scheme that it purported to disburse grants to unsuspecting Nigerians.

  • Published:
play Atiku Campaign Organisation disowns online grant scheme

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation (APCO) has disowned a purported pan to disburse grants to unsuspecting Nigerians.

The organisation, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said that its attention had been drawn to an on-going scheme that it purported to disburse grants to unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Information available to us reveal that the scheme Code-named ‘Atiku Grant Disbursement Programme’ (see link bit.ly/2NP4vup) is asking unsuspecting members of the public to contribute a certain amount of money which will be multiplied for them after they have downloaded a particular social media application.

“The APCO disclaims this scheme and any other in such manner.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation is not in any way involved in the scheme or any other in such manner and neither did it give a proxy authorisation.”

It said the official/verified social media handles of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party are www.atiku.org (Blog); www.facebook.com/atiku.org (Facebook); www.twitter.com/atiku (Twitter); and www.instagram.com/aatiku (Instagram).

The organisation advised members of the public to discountenance communication that did not emanate from any of these social media accounts.

It also advised them to refrain from participating in any online scheme that aimed at defrauding innocent Nigerians and with the ulterior motive to embarrass the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
2 5 Things that happened when Fayose visited the EFCC headquarters bullet
3 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku donates N10m to survivors of Abia pipeline explosion
No opposition to Obi’s VP nomination — Chidoka
Organisation calls for Kukah’s withdrawal from Abdulsalami Peace Committee
Atiku vows at least 40% of his cabinet would be women, youths if elected President
Atiku says online scheme is scamming Nigerians with his name
Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abuja
Atiku vows to create wealth for Nigerians if elected President in 2019
Igbo Governors never opposed Obi’s Vice-Presidential candidature – Ikpeazu
Foundation cautions Igbo leaders on Atiku/Obi presidential ticket
2019: Atiku can’t beat Buhari – Tony Momoh

Local

2019: Atiku can’t beat Buhari – Tony Momoh
James Ibori’s failed bid to reverse his conviction, explained
James Ibori’s failed bid to reverse his conviction, explained
Police officers deployed to NHIS office over Yusuf's controversial reinstatement
NHIS suspends Usman Yusuf as national secretary indefinitely
Atiku says online scheme is scamming people with his name
Atiku says online scheme is scamming Nigerians with his name
X
Advertisement