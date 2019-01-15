The President of the Academic Staff Union of University, (ASUU) Prof Biodun Ogunyemi has asked the Federal Government to show evidence that it’s committed to meeting the agreement it made with the union.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday, January 14, 2019, Ogunyemi said the union will communicate its decision on offers made by the government on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

He added that contrary to some media reports, the union did not reject the offer of Federal Government or make fresh demands.

He said, “What we said was that we are not insisting on having the total package.

“We are saying if government could give us one out of the five tranches on the revitalization fund it will be a kind of bending backwards in the interest of the students and national interest.

“So, rather than insisting that government should release a total of one trillion Naira which we know is not feasible, government can, at least, give one tranche that can be spread over four quarters, starting with the first quarter now.

“This is the shift that the media are misinterpreting to mean a fresh demand. There is no fresh demand on our list whether you are talking of revitalization or earned academic allowance.’’

You’ll recall that ASUU recently demanded that the Federal Government should pay N220b if it wants the strike to be called off.

While speaking to Vanguard in an interview, ASUU president, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi said lecturers have resolved to continue the nine-week old strike until the government pays at least N220 billion.

Recall that on Monday, January 7, 2019, the Federal Government and ASUU had a meeting in Abuja to resolve their differences and call off the strike.

Following the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige told journalist that the Federal Government has released N15.4 billion for the payment of the salary shortfalls, which according to him is one of the major demands of the union.

However, ASUU says the N15.4 billion government offered them is far from its demand.

ASUU declared an indefinite nationwide strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018 at its NEC meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.