A civil society group, Concerned Nigerian Masses, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of plotting to destabilise the country.

Speaking at a protest in Abuja on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, leader of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi, said "Obasanjo should also be put under house arrest ahead of the general election".

Ogenyi described the actions of the former president as detrimental to the peace of the country.

“Without mincing words, the Concerned Nigerian Masses have it on good authority that an individual who claims to be an elder statesman have concluded plans in cahoots with other equally unscrupulous elements to cause mayhem in the country before and after the general elections," Ogenyi said.

"The Honourable Minister of Information revealed this much and we are 100 per cent in agreement with position because it tallies with the actionable intelligence at our disposal on how armed bandits and Boko Haram insurgents have been mobilized to engage in massive attacks and other acts of violence in several states across the country to suit their self-serving destabilizing the country.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses frowns at such display by people that are supposed to work for the unity of Nigeria, but instead they have opted to go the devil’s way by plotting and scheming to make the country ungovernable and unstable all in an attempt to truncate our nascent democracy.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses, therefore, wishes to use this medium to inform the international community and by extension the federal government the Chief Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo is the arrowhead of the destabilization plot in Nigeria, having seen that he might not get his way this time around.

“We are concerned because it is the masses that would be at the receiving end of this evil agenda because Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and his cohorts have built high fences in their abodes and had scores of security agents at their disposal that protects them whereas the common man and woman on the street is at the mercy of the whims and caprices of these agents of humanity.

“We are calling on the United States of America to declare Chief Olusegun Obasanjo as an enemy of Nigeria and humanity. We call on the international community as well to hold him solely responsible for any untoward incident that would lead to loss of lives in Nigeria before, during and after the general elections.

“The world must know that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo wants to destroy Nigeria seeing that he can no longer have his way in issues of national concern. And this is evident in his numerous failed attempt to hoodwink the general public into supporting a particular candidate who has signed a pact with him.

"The Concerned Nigerian Masses desire that our nascent democracy is protected from enemies of humanity like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. The time to act is now to forestall the impending disaster waiting to happen in Nigeria," the group added.

Obasanjo has earlier announced his decision to begin international trips for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar ahead of the general election.