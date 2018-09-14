Pulse.ng logo
Army neutralise 10 bandits, arrest kidnapper in Kaduna

The Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Col. Muhammad Dole, disclosed in a press statement issued in Kaduna.

  • Published:
Army neutralise 10 bandits, arrest kidnapper in Kaduna

The 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna, said on Thursday that it had neutralised 10 suspected armed bandit and arrested a kidnapper in Chikun and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Dole said six bandits were neutralised at Kidandan, along Dogon Dawa road, Unguwan Bilya, Sofa and Unguwan Nakuli villages of Birnin Gwari local government on Sept. 10 by troops.

He said success was also recorded when troops cleared Kidan Isa, Gidan Haruna Mobale and Kuduru, where four bandits were neutralised while others escaped with gun wounds.

According to him, the troops on Operation WHIRL PUNCH under the Division are steadily making substantial progress in their efforts to rid the society of bandits and kidnappers in Birnin Gwari general area and along Kaduna-Abuja road.

“During the recent clearance operations and routine patrols, they raided suspected kidnappers’ hideouts at Kidandan, along Dogon Dawa road, Unguwan Bilya, Sofa and Unguwan Nakuli.

” Likewise in conjunction with the local vigilante groups, some identified escape routes used by bandits and kidnappers along Kuriga and Gayam general area as well as Maganda, Ciki da Parlour and Farin Ruwa, all located in Chikun LGA in Kaduna State were blocked and many were ambushed.

He identify items recovered from suspects to include, AK-47 rifle magazine, 16 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, one Dane Gun, a locally made Pistol, and two mobile handsets.

“During the pursuit, bandits abandoned four motorcycles and some valuable items which were subsequently recovered.”

He identified the arrested suspected kidnapper as Musa, who recently kidnapped one Alhaji Ahmadu and two other persons from Kano.

“The suspect is currently being interrogated: the operation WHIRL PUNCH will continue to exact enormous pressure on the criminals hibernating in these suspected hideouts, until they are either completely cleared or abandoned the area.

He call on the general public to always provide credible and timely information for the continouos success of the operation.

