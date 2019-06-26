Troops of the Nigerian Army killed three Boko Haram terrorists when the group attempted to attack Mafa in Mafa local government area of Borno State on Monday, June 24, 2019.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, he disclosed that the terrorists had attempted to infiltrate Mafa for food and logistics when they were intercepted by troops of the 112 Task Force Battalion.

"During the failed attack, terrorists in 5 gun trucks and several motor cycles were seen," he disclosed.

Troops recovered two gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns, as well as a motorcycle after the terrorists retreated.

"The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu had since visited the conflict location with reinforcement," Col. Musa disclosed.

He said aggressive clearance operations in recent days has seen troops record tremendous successes in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the northeast.

Troops recently rescued 95 people being used as farm labourers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

Since Boko Haram's insurgency escalated in 2009, it has killed around 30,000 people and displaced millions in the northeast region, with its operations also extending to border countries like Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

Even though the powers of the Abubakar Shekau-led main faction of Boko Haram has been on the wane in the past couple of years, another faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), has grown in influence and carried out several savage attacks on military bases since last year.