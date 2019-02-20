The Nigerian Army has disassociated itself from a trending photo showing four "soldiers" publicly declaring support for President Muhammadu Buhari re-election bid with his popular 4+4 insignia.

The Army, like every other military organisation, is expected to be neutral. The widely shared photo portrays the soldiers -- by extension the Army -- as supporting a politician in the race.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, the acting director in charge of Army public relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said the Army would investigate the photo to determine its authenticity and take necessary actions in that regard.

"The attention of the Nigerian Army (NA) has been drawn to a picture of four armed men dressed in what looks like military camouflage in a 4 x 4 finger sign supposedly connoting a campaign symbol of a political party which is against the rules and regulations of the Nigerian Army," the statement said.

"The Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the picture even as it has commenced immediate investigation with the view to ascertain the source and authenticity of the pictures and the "soldiers' involved. If the outcome of the investigation confirm this to be true, appropriate sanctions would be provided. Nigerian Army of today under the command of Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai do not condone or encourage indiscipline and any form of professional misconduct.

"On many occasions, the Chief of Army Staff has made it strongly clear that Army personnel will remain neutral, totally apolitical and will not compromise its constitutional roles under any guise."

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, says the Force would uphold President Buhari's order against ballot box snatchers during the elections.

President Buhari had ordered the military and other security agents to be "ruthless" with ballot box snatchers. This order has been generating mixed reactions from Nigerians and the international community.