Army blames Shiites again for Monday's clash

The Nigerian Army has accused members of the Shiite sect of attacking soldiers and policemen on duty at Kugbo/Karu check point in Abuja on Monday, October 29, 2018.

This was made known in a press release issued on its Facebook page.

On Saturday, October 27, 2018, three people were killed and two soldiers wounded in a clash involving members of the Shiite sect and the personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General James Myam alleged that the sect members mounted a road block and tried to attack an Army convoy carrying ammunitions.

The statement reads:

“Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed on routine duty at Kugbo/ Karu bridge checkpoint of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were attacked by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) sect at about 3:00pm on 29th October 2018.

“The sect in massive numbers forced their way into the troops checkpoint after over running the Police Force. The Police withrew back to own troops position to join efforts to repel them.

“They fired weapons at own troops, throwing bottle cannisters with fuel, large stones, catapults with dangerous objects and other dangerous items at troops causing bodily harm and stopping motorist movement, breaking their windscreen and causing heavy traffic.

“However, Troops repelled the attack in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Force to stop the situation from further deteriorating.

“Unfortunately, during the encounter 3 members of the sect were killed while 4 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at a military medical facility.

“Meanwhile, the situation has been brought under control and normalcy restored in the general area and there is free flow of traffic.

“Members of the public living within Abuja and environs are enjoined to go about their normal activities without fear of molestation.

“The Nigerian Army will not deter in carrying out its constitutional roles and also safeguarding law abiding citizens.

“You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public.”

10 lives lost

According to Pulse’ Senior Reporter, 10 people died during Monday’s clash.

“Corpses of persons suspected to be Shiite members were being packed into trucks and driven away by soldiers. There were dead bodies all over the road. The soldiers started firing live ammunitions at 2pm. As I speak with you, it’s 5pm and the place is still tense with lifeless bodies lying all over the place," she added.

Members of the Shiite sect have been holding processions to pressure the government to release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky who was arrested in 2015.