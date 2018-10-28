Army blames Shiites for Saturday's clash in Zuba

news

Three people have been confirmed dead and two soldiers wounded in a clash between members of the Shiite sect and the personnel of the Nigerian Army.

According to the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General James Myam, members of the group mounted a road block and tried to attack a convoy carrying ammunitions.

Myam, in a statement issued to Vanguard, said that the incident occurred at Zuba bridge in Abuja on Saturday, October 27, 2018.

The commander also alleged that the group destroyed vehicles and attempted to cart away the ammunitions.

He said “Troops of Army Headquarters Garrison on official duty, escorting ammunitions and missiles from Abuja to Army Central Ammunition Depot in Kaduna State were attacked by some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) sect at Zuba bridge, of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at about 3.00pm on Saturday 27th October 2018.

“The sect who were supposedly in a procession, established an illegal roadblock denying motorists free passage.

” When the troops’ convoy attempted to clear the road block, they met stiff opposition from the sect.

“Members of the sect used various objects to barricade the road and also pelted the troops with stones and other dangerous items.

“They smashed both military and civilian vehicles’ windscreens and windows.

“They also attempted to overrun the escorts to cart away the ammunition and missiles the troops were escorting.

“This led to the troops opening fire to extricate themselves.

“Consequently, troops of 102 Guards Battalion in whose Area of Responsibility the incident occurred rushed to the convoy’s rescue.

“Unfortunately, during the encounter 3 members of the sect were killed while 2 soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at a military medical facility.

“Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored in the general area and members of the public especially those plying the Abuja – Zuba Road are requested to go about with their normal activities with the assurance from the Nigerian Army that no individual or persons would be allowed to disturb public peace and unprovoked attacks against military convoys.”

December clash

In December 2015, a clash also ensued between members of the sect and the Army in Kaduna state following an alleged attempt to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The clash led to the arrest of the sect’s leader, Ibrahim El-Zakaky.

Due to the reported reprisal attack by soldiers which led to the killing of many people in Zaria, the international community called on the Federal Government to carry out a transparent probe on the incident.

The Shiite sect has constantly maintained that its members never tried to kill Buratai, while calling for the release of their leader, El-Zakaky.