According to The Cable, a community leader said the assailants had earlier attacked farmers in the LG.

He said “They started isolated attacks yesterday. Someone voted and went to his farm and he was killed.

Five people went to search for him and they were also attacked one of them was killed and four came back alive.

I am not in a position to give you casualty figures until the situation is calm, I don’t want to give wrong figures.”

ALSO READ: Get LIVE updates of the 2019 Governorship Elections here

Adding that “Gunmen are presently killing and burning of housing in Angwan Barde now. They are done attacking Ungwan Barde, they are now advancing towards the next village which is Sabon Gida.”

Several skirmishes in the local government in recent times have led to the death of many people.