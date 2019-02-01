Suspected herdsmen have killed an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in an ambush at Umuachi-Afor community in Ndokwa East local government area of Delta State.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, Andrew Aniamaka, he disclosed that the officer, whose identity was not disclosed, had been searching for kidnappers in the area before his death.

The officer, who was attached to the Ashaka police divisional headquarters, had led a team of other officers to search the area for a kidnap victim when the ambush happened on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Aniamaka said, "We had a situation where someone was abducted and that took our men into the bush in search of the hoodlums.

"On their way, they were ambushed by the armed herdsmen who, in fact, opened fire on the police rescue team. In the process, the ASP was hit by bullets."

The officer died at a hospital where he was rushed for treatment. Aniamaka disclosed that reinforcements have been sent to the area to apprehend the perpetrators of the attack.