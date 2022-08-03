AriseTv’s Rufai Oseni apologizes over use of BRT lane

Speaking during a morning show on Wednesday, August 03, 2022, Rufai apologized to friends, family and colleagues over the incident, saying he does not know it all.

Rufai Oseni's apology: “As many of you know, I have been in the news for a few days for the wrong reasons. This has resulted in needless distraction for my friends, family, members of the public and for all my colleagues here on Arise News Channel.

“I would, therefore, like to apologize to all parties over what transpired during the incident with the police when I was stopped for driving on a bus lane.

“I cannot and dare not lay claims to know it all”.

The State Government had vowed to take disciplinary actions against the TV presenter for violating the Lagos traffic rule.

What Rufai Oseni earlier said: Rufai had in a tweet on his official handle, complained that a police officer pointed a gun at him for using the BRT lane.

Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had in a statement via his Twitter handle, described the broadcast journalist as a lawbreaker, saying he (Rufai) had already admitted his offence to the police.

Rufai’s action had generated several reactions on social media.