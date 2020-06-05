Mr Emmanuel Yawe, ACF National Publicity Secretary, made the announcement in a statement issued in Kaduna.

It said that one of the deceased members was Amb. Ladan Shuni, a foundation member and former Vice Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, as well as former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morroco.

Another deceased member was Abdullahi Maaji, the Mutawallen Kontagora, former Director General, Federal Ministry of Industries and one time Financial Secretary of the forum, the statement said.

It added that the third deceased member was Dr Amuda Aluko, also a founding member of the ACF, who held the traditional title of Tafida of Ilorin before his death.

The ACF said the three were committed to the ideals of the forum, and had “served the north and the country prudently as patriots.”

“The Forum condoles with members of their families and their state governments while praying Allah to grant them eternal rest.

“We pray that the Almighty Allah grants them eternal rest even as He forgives their sins and rewards their good deeds.”