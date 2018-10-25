Ambode has demonstrated grace, history will judge him kindly — Bagudu

news

Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, has poured encomium on Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, saying he had demonstrated grace and that he believed history would judge him kindly.

Bagudu spoke on Thursday in Lagos at the closing of the three-day 18th National Women’s Conference, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO).

Bagudu said: “My friend Ambode does not like to be praised. He is a very private person and I always see the reflection of him in me.

“I often imagine how private people function in a public world like politics.

“He has done a lot for Lagos. He has continued in the tradition. And understandably, he may have offended some people. I have done so. And many before us have done so.

“Being the believers that we are, he holds no grudge against no one and he loves the people of Lagos and has submitted to their will.”

He said the emergence of LAKE Rice would not have been possible without Ambode, supported by COWLSO.

He noted that the partnership between Kebbi and Lagos State had helped to improve the economy of Lagos State and Nigeria in terms of local production of rice.

“Without Ambode, there would not have been LAKE Rice. The significance of LAKE Rice is that it encouraged a revival of I can do it spirit,” he said.

Bagudu said the emergence of LAKE Rice had helped the nation to reduce the importation of rice by 90 per cent.

Without Ambode, we will not have been able to do that and that was because he got the support of his wife, who is the Chairperson of COWLSO.

“His wife supported the idea and that was why it was successful,” he said.

Bagudu, however, said COWLSO had done tremendously well by organising the conference over the years in order to reposition women and take them to an enviable position in the society.

He said he was impressed that women in Lagos could take time off their busy schedules to gather in a place to network and educate themselves on issues affecting women and society.

Contributing, Ambode commended COWLSO for organising the annual event, saying that his wife had been able to take the committee to a higher level than she met it.

Ambode said he had no doubt that the three-day programme provided opportunities for networking and education among the women.

He said that the opportunity to be part of the conference was a privilege that came with responsibilities.

“You have a responsibility to share your experience with others around you. This is the only way you can deepen what you have learnt at the programme.

“Government will give attention to the recommendation in the communiqué,” he promised.

Earlier, wife of the governor and Chairman of COWLSO, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, urged the 3,000 participants at the conference, to reflect on the knowledge acquired in all personal endeavours.

She urged them to also try to pass on the knowledge to achieve desired impact on society.

She said in one of her papers titled.“Successful Marriage Needs Passion and Perseverance”, women were told to define their preferences in life and ensure that the partners they chose shared much of their personal perspective and worldview.

Ambode said that perseverance, interaction and communication played vital roles in the success of marriages.