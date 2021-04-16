Alex Otti Foundation names Chude Jideonwo, Blossom Ozurumba members of 2021 scholarship selection committee

Other members of the committee are Blossom Ozurumba, an Innovation Advisor and Strategic Partnerships Expert with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Jude Egbas, a Senior Editor with Pulse Nigeria.

The committee will be making the last decision on who, among the scores of applicants in the final shortlist, gets to join the existing pool of beneficiaries of the prestigious scholarship.

Winners receive annual one-off funding from their selection year until the duration of their programme, irrespective of the course of study.

Speaking about this year’s selection committee, the Foundation’s Executive Director, Chinedu Ekeke, said the organisation’s leadership is particular about the people it empanels to assess its prospective scholars, stating that their judges are usually outstanding individuals who, while they were still undergraduates themselves, excelled in academics and are also excelling in life.

He said the idea is for the candidates, who are mostly young adults, to be inspired by the people they meet in the course of their interactions with the Foundation at any stage.

“For us, the choice of who is included among our judges is informed by the Foundation’s policy of wanting to inspire anyone who comes in contact with us at any stage. We want the candidates to leave the interview feeling pumped up for excellence. These individuals we have selected this year bring to the task that inspiration factor,” said Ekeke.

Alex Otti Foundation Pulse Nigeria

The interview will hold this weekend, as all shortlisted applicants have been contacted.

The scholarship scheme is one of the programmes of the Alex Otti Foundation, a non-profit organisation that extends opportunities for education and entrepreneurship to indigent members of the society.

It is among the most prestigious in Nigeria, attracting thousands of applications every year from suitably qualified undergraduate students who have come to trust it for the objectivity it employs in choosing winners.