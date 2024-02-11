Alex Otti commends Nigerian Army for peace, order in Abia

Otti, who was represented by his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, gave the commendation on the occasion of the West African Social Activities (WASA), 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the annual event was held at the 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, Ohafia, Abia.

The governor said that he was impressed with the zeal, dedication and vigour with which the brigade confronted identified security challenges in the state.

Otti also lauded the ongoing efforts by the Nigerian Army toward curbing various security challenges bedevilling the country.

According to him, the efforts of the Nigerian Army in tackling terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and ethno-religious crises, among others, with dedication and sacrifice is worthy of our commendation.

“The state will continue to support and collaborate with the Nigerian Army in all its activities,” he said.

The governor expressed happiness with the large turnout of the barracks community and civilians to celebrate the WASA.

“It is pertinent to point out that civil-military cooperation is a sure way to foster and strengthen a healthy society.

“The cultural displays and performances witnessed here today is a clear testimony of the diversity and strength of Nigeria as a nation,” he said.

In a speech, the Commander, 14 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Olusola Diya

said that WASA provides a unique opportunity for officers and soldiers to relax after a rigorous training year.

He said that this year’s event was peculiar to him, considering that he had just resumed office at the brigade about three weeks ago.

“The occasion of WASA will also afford us the opportunity to honour our soldiers, who distinguished themselves in various events and activities undertaken by the brigade during the year 2023.

“I wish to assure the people of Abia and the nation that 14 Brigade will remain focused, dedicated and resilient in order to fully consolidate on the achievements recorded in the previous year,” he said.