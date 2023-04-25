The sports category has moved to a new website.

Makinde is being careful about appointment process for next Alaafin of Oyo

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde believes things will work out more efficiently once due process is followed.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

Makinde made this known on Tuesday in Ibadan while swearing in the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Iyabo Yerima.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor's Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Makinde said he had already communicated to the kingmakers in the two towns that an institutional framework should be followed in the selection of new Aalafin and Soun.

According to him, once due process is followed, things generally will work out more efficiently.

"We have gone through a situation where a king was removed by the judiciary in the state after he has been on the throne for over 22 years.

"And I said to myself, not under my watch are we going to repeat the same mistake. I will rather delay and have due process followed.

"Then, if anybody decides to go to court after the emergence of the new traditional rulers, such exercise might be a nullity.

"I believe this is what we need in Nigeria right now – strong institutions.

"But, we also need people to build them, people with experience, capacity and people with strong conviction to do what is right.

"That is why the appointment of people like Justice Iyabo Yerima is important, because she has experience in leadership," Makinde said.

Swearing in Yerima as a substantive Chief Judge, he said that her appointment was in accordance with Section 271 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

He said that the swearing-in was done after her appointment was confirmed by the House of Assembly.

Makinde, while congratulating the new Chief Judge, promised to give her the necessary support to succeed.

He hinted that his administration had taken steps to ensure that the judiciary in the state works effectively, assuring that his government would try its best to provide resources as they were available.

The governor said that if justice was to be dispensed efficiently, it should be carried out in a befitting environment.

In her remarks, Yerima pledged to take the judiciary in the state to a greater height.

She lauded Makinde for the cooperation which the judiciary in the state has been enjoying since the inception of his administration.

The Chief judge, however, pleaded for the renovation of all the courtrooms in the state.

NAN also reports that the highlight of the event was the administering of the Administration Oath and Judicial Oath on the Chief Judge by the governor.

The Deputy Governor, Chief Adebayo Lawal; Secretary to the State Government, Olubanwo Adeosun; High Court Judges and other top government functionaries were present at the event.

