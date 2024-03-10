Akpabio under fire for engaging Fubara in political spat at Wigwe's funeral

Wigwe was buried in his Omueke hometown in Isiokpo, Rivers State, alongside his wife and son, Chizoba and Chizi, on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

However, there was a brief moment of tension during the church service after Akpabio commented on earlier remarks made by Fubara.

While delivering his tribute, the Rivers Governor questioned why politicians struggle to grab power, saying, “What’s all these struggles about? You want to kill, bury, what’s it all about?”

Fubara's remarks may pass for a vague reference to his ongoing political feud with his predecessor and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Though Wike installed Fubara, the duo have since become sworn enemies over the latter's refusal to be dictated to by the former.

So, when Akpabio mounted the podium, he quickly responded to the Governor's comment about the power struggle.

“What’s the struggle about? I will answer you. In 2006, I wanted to be deputy governor. The then deputy governor invited me and said this office has no money. There’s nothing in it. I don’t know why you still insist on removing me from here and taking over

“So, a woman who went with me said, ‘Your Excellency, then don’t wait for impeachment, just resign if there’s nothing in it. And I said ‘It’s true; that’s why I want it. You’re too big for it. So, Mr Fubara if there’s nothing in the struggle. don’t struggle.” the Senate President said.

Akpabio under fire for comments

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have frowned at the response of the former Akwa Ibom State Governor to Fubara.

The critics accused Akpabio of turning a sobering funeral into a political banter arena.

A member of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, described Akpabio’s utterance as childish and unnecessary.

“The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio should stop meddling in opposition politics. Last month Akpabio at a function in the Tai Local Government area of the state asked the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nyesom Wike to look for someone from Ogoni extraction to succeed state governor, Siminialayi Fubara in 2027.

“Today, he’s responding to a remark by the Governor that has nothing to do with him. The opposition is urging the Senate president to be mindful of his utterances," Ugochinyere said.

For his part, the co-founder and CEO of BudgIT, Oluseun Onigbinde, also condemned the Senate President over the development.

He said, "Senator Godswill Akpabio should act his office. He's the Senate President and he should disengage from careless talk and insensitive retort.

Why such a tasteless response with confusing self-centered analogy in a place of monumental tragedy? His handlers should please advise him. Such behavior is beneath him and his office."

Human rights activist, Chidi Odinkalu in his criticism, described Akpabio's comment as disgusting.

