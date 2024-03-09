Herbert Wigwe, wife, son laid to rest as mourners pay final respect

The trio's remains were buried in a private interment following a funeral church service on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

The burial marked the end of a week-long funeral rites to celebrate the life and achievements of the accomplished banker and his wife and son.

Mourners, including friends, associates, and well-wishers from local and international communities, gathered for the funeral service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah parish, Isiokpo, to pay final respect to the deceased.

Present at the service are Senate President Godswill Akpabio; two former Rivers governors, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and Nyesom Wike; business mogul Aliko Dangote; HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II; Governors Alex Otti and Dapo Abiodun, Sim Fubara, Babajide Sawno-Olu; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; and Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, among other notable captains of industry.

The Wigwes, alongside the former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, as well as two pilots, died in a helicopter crash in the United States on February 9, 2024.