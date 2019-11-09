Godswill Akpabio to contest for senate again as the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar has ordered a rerun in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

In the 2019 senatorial election, Akpabio lost to Senator Christopher Ekpenyong, who contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio, who contested on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the election had gone to court to challenge Ekpenyong’s election.

The former governor of Akwa-Ibom state alleged that the election was marred by irregularities.

The court has now ordered a rerun in Essien Udim within 90 days