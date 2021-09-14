RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Akeredolu approves Deji Akure as Chairman, Ondo State Council Of Obas

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the new chairman to improve on the record of his predecessor.

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]
Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu [ONSG]

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday approved the appointment of the Deji Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, as chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas.

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of Deji Akure followed the expiration of the two-year single term tenure of the immediate past chairman of the council, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan.

Oba Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo, was appointed chairman on September 13, 2019 and his tenure lapsed on September 12, 2021.

Olatunde stated that Governor Akeredolu expressed appreciation to the council members under the leadership of the erstwhile chairman.

He said Oba Akinruntan did well and gave all the necessary support to ensure that the people of Ondo State enjoyed good governance.

The governor urged the new chairman to improve on the record of his predecessor by working in harmony with his brother Obas and the government in ensuring the development of the state.

Oba Aladelusi ascended the throne of his ancestors as Deji Akure on July 17, 2015 as the 47th Deji Akure.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sit-at-home order in South-East counter-productive, says Orji Kalu

Akeredolu approves Deji Akure as Chairman, Ondo State Council Of Obas

VAT bill scales second reading at Ogun House of Assembly

President Buhari wants to borrow $4bn, €710m

Here are 6 Nigerians on the UAE global terror watchlist

Stanbic IBTC commences applications for 2021 University Scholarship Scheme

NCoS boss orders investigation into Kogi jailbreak as 240 inmates escape

NCDC reports 46 new cholera deaths in 1 week

Gov Obiano will close markets and banks obeying IPOB's sit-at-home order

Trending

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state. (Channels)

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]