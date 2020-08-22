Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President has confirmed the report that she and her daughter, Hanan Buhari escaped plane crash while returning to Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates.

Mrs Buhari jet out of the country two weeks ago to treat severe neck pain in Dubai.

Following her return on Saturday, August 22, 2020, there were reports that the aircraft returning the First Lady and her daughter, Hanan to the country lost control for about 10 minutes after five hours of flying.

According to Sahara Reporters, Mrs Buhari, Hanan and four other people on board were thrown around while the pilot struggled with the aircraft.

Confirming the report on Twitter, the wife of the president while announcing her return to the country said the Nigerian Air Force Flight that brought her back to the country encountered “violent clear air turbulence.”

She added that the pilot navigated safely and professionally.

She tweeted, “On our way back, the Nigeria Air Force Flight encountered a violent clear air turbulence, which was navigated safely and professionally and crew of the flight”.

Mrs Buhari also thanked Nigerians for their prayers and well wishes while she was away for medical treatment.