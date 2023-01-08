ADVERTISEMENT
Drama as Africans mob Indian police, free Nigerians detained for overstaying

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Indian police said two detained Nigerians managed to escape after a group of Africans attacked them.

The Indian police claimed that people of African descent, numbering about 100, attacked a police team deployed to arrest three Nigerians who continued to stay in the country despite possessing expired visas.

Reports say the anti-drug team of the Indian Police had at 2:30 pm gone to the Raju Park in Neb Sarai to complete the deportation proceedings of the three Nigerians who had been detained but were accosted by the Africans and two of the detainees managed to escape in the process.

Officials said the group manhandled the officers and forced them to retreat while obstructing their duties.

According to the DCP (South), Chandan Chowdhary, “The team was trying to bring them to the police station but suddenly about 100 Africans gathered there and obstructed the police team. In the meantime, two of those detained managed to escape. One was successfully apprehended later.”

Meanwhile, the police regrouped and stormed the area again four hours later and were able to arrest four people for “overstaying”. And again, they were confronted by a group of between 100-150 people who tried to prevent them from carrying out the arrests.

About 150-200 African people gathered there. They were also trying to help the detained to escape, but the team succeeded in bringing them to the police station,” added the DCP.

After the entire scuffle, a total of five people were detained while two managed to escape. Although no action has been initiated against the African mob yet, the Indian police said they're looking into the matter and a case will be registered in due course.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
