Yinka Odumakin, National Publicity Secretary of the pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, is dead,

Odumakin died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) after a brief illness.

His wife, Mrs Joe Okei-Odumakin, confirmed this to Punch on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

He was said to have died at LASUTH COVID-19 Isolation Centre.