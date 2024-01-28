Lookman says Super Eagles getting better with each match

Lookman whose brace helped Nigeria tame the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 in the Round of 16 clash on Saturday in Abidjan said the Eagles were poised to soar in the tournament.

The diminutive winger who was named TotalEnergies Man of the Match said after the game that the win was a collective effort.

“Wow, we’re so happy to qualify for the quarter-finals.

“The more we play together, the more fluid we become. I’m standing here now but this award reflects the whole team’s performance,” he said.

Lookman commended the support from the Nigerian fans in the stands for giving the team the push to defeat the Cameroonians.

“I love this atmosphere, it’s incredible. Tonight our fans pushed us to the end because this was Cameroon, and when you wear the Super Eagles shirt, some games resonate more than others,” he said.

The Atalanta player said all attention would now be focused on the Angola game on Friday in Abidjan.

“Angola are a good team. We’ll analyse them and prepare.

