Adeleke threatens to sanction MDAs, starts payment of salaries

On Thursday, December 1, 2022, Gov. Adeleke frowned upon the delay of the November salary, ordering that the salary schedule be submitted to the relevant office within 24 hours.

According to Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor's spokesperson, the order was issued following a briefing from the State Ministry of Finance.

He clarified that top ministry officials had blamed the salary payment delay on some agencies' failure to timely submit their salary schedule.

The Gist:

Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State, has started paying salaries to state employees.

On Monday, Adeleke's verified Twitter account posted a statement signed by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

Adeleke also noted that “any Ministry, Department or Agency that fails to submit its salary schedule latest today (Monday) will be sanctioned. Any agency head who obstructs the process of scheduling will face disciplinary procedures.”

“This warning is sequel to report that some agencies are still holding unto their agency’s schedules despite the directive of His Excellency.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke had last week directed immediate conclusion of documentation for payment of salaries. This was a consequence of a report that about 45 agencies are yet to submit their payment schedule.