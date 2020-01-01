The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye has prophesied that there will be earthquake in many places in 2020.

Adeboye said unless people pray very well, the earth will behave like a child that is having concussion.

The cleric said this during the church’s Cross-over service at the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

He said, “Unless we pray very, very hard, the Earth this year is going to behave like a child that is having convulsion.

“There will be earthquakes in many places where it never happened before and volcanoes that have been dormant will erupt. The Lord said that whatever we saw last year (2019) is nothing compared with what is coming in year (2020).

“And the reason is that sin is becoming far more rampant than before. Things that in the past were not even mentioned are now being celebrated and God is angry.”

Adeboye also prophesied that there would be change of government in many places in 2020.

“This year, there will be change of governments in many places all over the world; some of the changes will be peaceful while other will not be peaceful,” he said.

For Christians, particularly members of RCCG, the general overseer said the year 2020 “is going to be a year of series of joy because it is going to be a year of series of victories.”