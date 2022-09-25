RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Adeboye in Jos preaches unity among Christians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has urged Christian to be united irrespective of their denominations.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye (R), the General Overseer, RCCG, and Pastor Olutoyin Oyebamiji (L) of Chapel of Mercy, Jos.
Pastor Enoch Adeboye (R), the General Overseer, RCCG, and Pastor Olutoyin Oyebamiji (L) of Chapel of Mercy, Jos.

He said he was in Jos to commiserate with the family of the Late Rev. Isaac Oyebamiji, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Chapel of Mercy, as well as members of the church.

Adeboye, who described the deceased as one of his spiritual sons, apologised for his inability to visit immediately Oyebamiji died.

”It took me this long to come for this visit because we had a close relationship with your late pastor for over 40 years.

”So, it has not been easy with me trying to accept the fact that he is no more, but I’m here today to condole and pray for his family and indeed all members of this congregation.

”The servant of God has finished his assignment on earth and has gone to be with his maker; ours is to live right so that we will meet him on the resurrection day.

”But I want to use this opportunity to call on Christians in Nigeria to be united in order to defeat the enemies of the nation,” he said.

Adeboye advised family members of the deceased to emulate the good ways of their father and sustain the legacies he left behind.

Responding, Pastor Olutoyin Oyebamiji, wife of the deceased thanked Adeboye for the visit and described it as encouraging.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeboye was accompanied for the visit by his wife, Foluke.

NAN reports that Oyebamiji, 64, died in February after a brief illness in the United States.

He held a doctoral degree in Ministry, with emphasis on ”Leadership and Preaching” from the Asbury Theological Seminary, Kentucky, U.S.

News Agency Of Nigeria

