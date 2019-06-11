The women, who came from various Local Government Areas of the state to Yola to witness the inauguration of the complex on Tuesday, said the development was good news to women in the state.

One of the women, Amina Yakubu, said it was a “positive development for women in Adamawa who always troop to FMC as a reliable health centre for services.

“With this new development brought by our daughter and mother, we hope the problem of crowd in the old maternity will reduce and there will be speedy and quality services at the maternity,” she added.

Lami Ibrahim, Jessica Philips and Tafisu James, who also expressed happiness over the complex, said the First Lady deserved commendation for such project for women in the state.

“She has done a lot for women in area of healthcare and this is one example of such interventions,” Jamessaid.

Speaking on the new maternity complex constructed by Aisha Buhari Foundation, the Chief Medical Director of the FMC, Prof. Mohammad Auwal, said the complex would help greatly in addressing maternity challenges in the hospital.

Auwal said the complex had brought the various maternity units in the hospital to one place.

He said the complex which was an extension of an already existing maternity in the hospital, had eight consultant rooms, emergency room, ultra sound room and a pharmacy.

“There is also a library and a common room for Doctors. It also has a sitting capacity for 200 women who may come for ante-natal care,” the CMD said