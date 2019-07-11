The ActionAid, an international organisation, has assured Sokoto State of continued partnership in the fight against poverty and promotion of social justice among citizens.

Mrs Ene Obi, its Country-Director in Nigeria, made the promise on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi during a three-day workshop on Fiscal Governance Training for selected officials from the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

She said ActionAid was in collaboration with Sokoto State Government on girl child education which had led to the signing of a bill and facilitated high enrolments.

”ActionAid’s focus on the project was to ensure public education systems were more responsive to all children, especially the needs of girls and marginalised ones.

“The stand of the project is equality, equity and justice. We want to remove the barriers and one of these barriers is that public schools increased access, especially the girl child.

“Quality of teachers and infrastructural developments are needed so that all the children in Nigeria have access to quality education as intervention schemes need to be sustained to achieve greater success,” she said..

The country director said that the project, starting from July 2017 to Dec. 2021, would be carried out in Nigeria, Malawi, Mozambique and Tanzania.

”In Nigeria, the project will be carried out in Lagos and Sokoto states with 30 schools selected in Sokoto South, Tambuwal and Binji Local Government Government areas, ” she said.

According to her, the project is aimed at ensuring that public education system becomes more responsive to the needs of all categories of students.

She stressed the importance of women development initiatives and youth engagements through viable programmes, which according to her, would translate into decision making.

The country director emphasised the need for robust tax system in order to boost education and other sectoral developments in Sokoto State..

She said that ActionAid supported states with fiscal responsibility training aimed at empowering officials in the ministries, agencies and citizens with new knowledge on resource mobilization, budgeting and budgetary processes.

“Overall purpose is to strengthen the fiscal and financial system aimed at increased mobilization of additional resources in the state” she said.

The Sokoto State Head of Service, Dr Buhari Bello, said efforts were made to ensure vast investment on education as state government had declared state of emergency in the sector to facilitate more development.

Bello, who was represented by Alhaji Musa Gobir, the Permanent Secretary (Administration and General Duties), said paucity of fund had hindered most policies .

He, however, described tax programme as timely as majority of state’s source is from Federal Government’s allocation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that various resource persons were present to deliver lectures on taxation, gender issues and others.