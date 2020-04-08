The office of the Accountant General in Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory of Abuja, is currently up in flames.

The building is also called the Treasury House.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this point, but efforts are ongoing to put out the raging inferno.

Tribune reports that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the Accountant General’s office and most of the important offices.

Firefighters appeared helpless as they complained that they didn’t come with equipment that could reach the top floors.

Pulse will keep you updated in subsequent news posts..