The Minister of Aviation, Sen Hadi Siriki, on Saturday, said the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja, is 90 per cent completed and ready to reopen for business with strict compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observed that the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport was undergoing necessary preparation at the time of filling this report with measures being put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

NAN observed that provisions were made for hand washing with alcohol based sanitiser, temperature check with strict compliance to social distancing of about 1 metre.

Journalists covering the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19 were led on dry run tests by the Ministry from Lagos to Abuja in a move to witness preparation for the reopening of the aviation sector.

NAN also reports that at the screening point where passengers were usually screened at the departure lounge, the security ensure that the rule guiding COVID-19 protocols were adhered to.

At the departure lounge, the seats which were usually crowded had been rearranged in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol to allow for social distancing.

Inscription, ‘do not use this seat, keep your distance’, to separate passengers was written on the seats to guide passengers on the new protocols in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

Two newly acquired robots with the name ‘Cruzr’ were positioned to screen passengers at the airport for identification of the passengers.

The operator, who refused to give his name, said that the robots could do anything required in the course of screening passengers at the airport.

To demonstrate the robots’ readiness, it correctly identified the Minister and shook his hands.