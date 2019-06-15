Abiodun promises that drainage that serves as carriage would be redesigned to accommodate large volumes of flood water.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has promised to come up with a plan to address flooding in the state.

Flooding has been a major issue in the state and recently, may residents in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta lost their properties to the recent flooding.

While inspecting some areas in Ijebu Ode including Igbeba, Paramount, Moborode, Italapo, Degun and Imowo, Ibadan roads, the governor appealed to the people of the area to stop dumping refuse in drainage.

According to Punch, Abiodun while sympathizing with victims of recent flooding in the state, said he decided to come and see first hand what flood has done to the towns.

He promised them that drainage that serve as carriage would be redesigned to accommodate large volumes of flood water.

He said, “From what we have seen here, the biggest problem we have in Ijebu-Ode is that the drains that crisscross the town are small concrete drains that are covered so they don’t allow for maintenance. They are very tiny.

“Ijebu-Ode will require very big open drains that can easily be serviced and maintained, so, we are going to have a comprehensive plan aimed at resolving these problems once and for all.

“I’m only fulfilling the promise I made during the electioneering campaign not to forget the people if voted into office to”.

Abodun also advised residents of the state to always clean the drainage in their communities, saying it will allow free flow of water and save the roads, which were constructed with public fund, from being destroyed.

“One of the biggest complaints we have had is that most of the homes are flooded once it rains.

“At times, people can’t even get into their homes till past midnight, so, I want to urge you to desist from throwing dirt into the drainages.

“Let us clear our drainages frequently. Assist us in taking the state to the next level”

“All areas with the issue of flooding would be attended” he said.