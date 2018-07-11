Pulse.ng logo
A new STD can make women barren but can be cured with N2500

Mycoplasma genitalium may become the next super bug unless it is adequately tackled.

  • Published:
Earth and World play

Mycoplasma genitalium may become the next super bug unless it is adequately tackled

(Earth and World)

Mycoplasma genitalium, a new sexually transmitted disease that could make 3,000 women infertile every year can be cured with just N2500.

Punch reports that Mycoplasma genitalium may become the next super bug unless it is adequately tackled.

In a report by the UK Mirror,  the UK National Health Service, NHS, are misdiagnosing the STD infection because of a lack of testing kits which cost just £4 ($5.30, N2580) each.

On Wednesday, July 11, 2018, the British Association of Sexual Health and HIV issued new NICE-approved guidelines to prevent an explosion of infection rates within 5 to 10 years.

Statistics

The report also noted that the disease currently affects one in 100 people . It is also believed that if Myscoplasma genitallium is untreated, it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease which causes infertility.

Experts say a lack of test kits means it is regularly confused with chlamydia and treated with incorrect doses of antibiotics – building up dangerous antibiotic resistance which could see it soon become untreatable.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

