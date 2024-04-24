Since death is inevitable, embrace it with great expectations - Cleric advises

Onaiyekan said this when he spoke with newsmen at the “Requiem Mass” in honour of the late James Okorie, the younger brother of Rev. Fr. Kenneth Agwu, at St. Francis Catholic Church, Galadimawa, Abuja.

He advised the Christian faithful not to be afraid of death, saying that death was inevitable as it could come anytime. He said that since death was inevitable, believers should look up to it with great expectations.

“We will all go when our time comes. For us who are Christians, one thing is sure, that there is no untimely death for us. We die whenever it is our time. That also means that we should be ready for it at any time.

“That is why services of funerals like this are always a reminder for every one of us. Today we are singing for James, we don’t know who is next, even among us now, but somebody is coming next.

“Death is inevitable. That does not mean we should be afraid of it. Because it is inevitable, we expect it. The believer looks forward to death with expectation.

“We are not frightened by it, as if we don’t know what comes after. We are sure what comes after that.

“St. Paul says, “These early pagans who do not have hope, that are sad with the reality of death,” he said.

In his short exhortation, Vocations Director, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Rev. Fr. John Atep advised Nigerians to prioritise meeting the needs of the less privileged and the needy in the society. Atep said that meeting the needs of people was part of man’s purpose in life.

“When people are in need, hungry, thirsty, naked, in emotional or psychological need, you are there for them.

“When you do all that, you are fulfilling what God has created for you for,” Atep stated.

He urged members of the congregation to emulate the purposeful life of Agwu, who lived his life according to the standards of God. He also advised the Christian faithful not to be afraid of death or consider it as an end to life but as a transformation to eternal life with God.

He condoled the family of the deceased and urged them to take solace in the fact that Agwu lived according to the will of God, urging them to sustain the good legacies he left behind. He also advised the congregation to see Agwu’s death as a reminder that one day, everyone would return to his maker.

“We need to pray that God will help us to live a good life, and not just a good life, that we may end well. It is not how we start, but it’s how we end. The end is the most important,” he noted.

Speaking with newsmen, Rev. Fr Agwu, who is the Priest in Charge of St. Francis Catholic Church, Galadimawa, described the death of his younger brother, who was so close to him, as the most single tragedy that has ever happened to him.

Agwu, who is also the director and editor-in-chief of Good Shepard Newspaper, said that though his brother’s death was painful, he hoped to meet him again at the feet of Christ in heaven.

“The death of my younger one taught me a lesson, something that is very strange. As close as we were, I took a lot of things for granted.

“It was upon his death I started struggling to get even things as simple as a picture of him. I did not have it because I never expected that I was going to bury him.

“I have always thought I will die first, and he will be at my graveside to pay his last respect, but the reverse is the case presently.

