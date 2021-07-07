98,000 electricity consumers get free meters from Ikeja Electric

He said that the figure showed that the company had covered more than 90 per cent of the 106,701 customers on its list scheduled for metering under the Phase Zero of the NMMP.

“After the initial challenges we had with the metering scheme, we have now installed about 98,000 free meters for our unmetered customers under the NMMP.

“We are at over 90 per cent completion of Phase Zero and we are advising customers who have yet to register to visit www.Ikejaelectric.com to complete their registration as soon as possible,’’ he said.

Ofure said Ikeja Electric was committed to improving power supply to customers under its network and was making more investments towards the objective.

He advised customers to desist from attacking employees of the electricity distribution company discharging their official duties, stressing that culprits would be prosecuted.

Ofulue also appealed to customers to help the company to protect its installations from vandals and energy thieves through its recently inaugurated whistleblower programme.

NAN reports that the Federal Government flagged off the Phase Zero of the NMMP on Oct. 30, 2020 targeting to meter one million electricity customers nationwide.

The programme aims at closing the metering gap in the Nigerian electricity supply industry by December 2021.

It would assist in reducing collection losses and increase financial flows to achieve 100 per cent market remittance obligation of the electricity distribution companies.